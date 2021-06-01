Police, employees evacuate Walmart in Republic, Mo. after bomb threat; 1 arrested
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspect after a bomb threat was called into the Republic Walmart Tuesday.
According to police there was no bomb in the Walmart. Police and store employees evacuated the store.
As of 2 p.m., employees allowed customers back into the Walmart.
