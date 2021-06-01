Advertisement

SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Top-water lures to catch the big ones

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares what’s biting around area lakes for the first week of June.

Bull Shoals Lake

The lake is still over 20 feet high, but the fishing is good. On cloudy days try a buzz bait on the steeper banks. Also a Ned Rig is working well on flat points about 20 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake

The lake is about 4 feet high and in the bushes on flatter banks. Use a top water bait early around bushes—then when the sun gets high use a Webb Tail Chompers Spoon in the docks over deeper water.

Stockton Lake

The lake is high and there are lots of bushes in the water. Try using a small Whopper Plopper top-water bait around the bushes. Dragging a Hula Grub on flat points will also work.

Lake of The Ozarks

With the recent rains go to the back of creeks and pockets and use a big-bladed spinner bait in the run off. Try fishing the closest point to the back with a shaky head in 3-5 feet of water.

LINK TO Top-Water Lure: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-xps-lazer-eye-the-egg?searchTerm=XPS%20Egg

And congratulations to Lacy Youngblood of Berryville, Ark. as the 2021 winner of the ‘Fish Like a Bass Pro’ Contest! She is super excited to go fishing with Rick and Mike!

