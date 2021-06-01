SPONSORED The Place: Onions Guaranteed to Bring No Tears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No tears, no onion breath and a mildly sweet flavor! Goldies Onion have been engineered so you can now cut these veggies without shedding a single tear! You can find Goldies Onions at your local Hy-Vee.

For more information visit https://www.goldiesonions.com

