Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases COVID-19 vaccination opportunities

Vaccine to fight coronavirus being developed.
Vaccine to fight coronavirus being developed.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released its list of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for anyone ages 12 and up.

Tuesday, June 1

  • Battlefield City Hall (JVCHC) – 5234 S. Tower Dr., Battlefield from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Mothers Brewing Company (JVCHC) – 215 S. Grant Ave. from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Wednesday, June 2

  • Dan Kinney Family Center (SGCHD) – 2701 S. Blackman Rd. from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Antioch United Methodist Church (SGCHD) – 3614 N. St. Hwy. H from 5-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Springfield Brewing Company (JVCHC) – 305 S. Market Ave. from 5-7 p.m.Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Thursday, June 3

  • Wesley United Methodist Church (SGCHD) – 922 W. Republic Rd. from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • CFC Fitness Marshfield (JVCHC) – 900 W. Washington St., Marshfield from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Price Cutter Republic (SGCHD) – 1014 US 60, Republic from 3-5 p.m.Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, June 4

  • Victory Mission Mobile Pantry at Crimson House (SGCHD) – 1616 N. Robberson from 10-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Springfield Fire Station #8 (SGCHD) – 1405 S. Scenic Ave. from 1-5 p.m.Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Saturday, June 5

  • Farmers Market of the Ozarks (SGCHD) – 2144 E. Republic Rd. from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Habitat for Humanity Restore (SGCHD) – 2410 S. Scenic Ave. from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

These opportunities are in addition to the recurring vaccination clinics at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s Benton Clinic at 618 N. Benton. Jordan Valley offers walk-in vaccinations for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

A list of additional opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling (417) 874-1211.

Individuals may save time by registering for clinics in advance
at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator or jordanvalley.org/covid. Individuals who pre-register should bring their ID and Vaccine Navigator patient identification number with them to the event. Individuals 12-17 must have parent/guardian consent.

Businesses and organizations interested in hosting a one-time or recurring COVID-19 vaccination clinic should contact the Health Department’s Outreach Team at coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov or call 417-874-1211 for more information.

