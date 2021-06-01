Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports rising COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a 37% increase in cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days.

The new data includes two consecutive days of 63 new positive cases prior to the holiday weekend. According to data collected in patient interviews, 97% of positive cases in Greene County are among individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

Last week, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department received confirmation of three cases of the Indian variant B.1.617 of SARS-CoV-2 among Greene County residents. Early research indicates the natural immunity resulting from having COVID-19 may be ineffective against this variant. A study published by researchers from Emory University shows promise that individuals fully vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna immunizations could still neutralize the B.1.617 variant.

In Greene County, just 38% of individuals who are 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This is behind both the statewide rate of 44.1%, and the national rate of 51.5%. While the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available throughout our community, the rate of vaccination has slowed significantly.

Vaccines have proven themselves to be a long-term solution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If the vaccination rate continues to slow, our community will continue seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated.

Health leaders urge everyone 12 and up to get vaccinated at the next available opportunity. Vaccination opportunities, walk-in and by-appointment, from the health department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling our COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. Appointments can be booked with Mercy at mercy.net/MOVaccine and CoxHealth by calling 417-269-INFO (4636).

In the meantime, the health leaders strongly recommend unvaccinated individuals continue wearing masks and practicing physical distancing. Many places still require all guests or those who are not fully vaccinated to mask and we ask that everyone respect those requirements.

All this new data came on the same day that the Springfield Cardinals opened up Hammons Field to full capacity in their third home stand of the season.

Last year the entire season was cancelled because of the pandemic while this year seating had been limited during the city’s mask mandate, which ended last Friday.

Cardinal officials were excited about the prospect of seeing the stadium full again for the first time since 2019.

“Not having fans is heartbreaking,” said Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter. “The stadium is meant to be alive and vibrant. It’s meant to be loud and fun and have the great concession smells and we missed out on it. And so did all the fans. So I think to come back here it’s making people feel a little bit more normal.”

But even as we all try to get back to normal with no more mass gathering restrictions and no mask requirements, the latest news from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department shows spikes may continue and with summer just now arriving officials are concerned about more.

“I would be worried that this isn’t the last time this is going to happen simply because of the concerning drop in vaccinations,” said Aaron Schekorra, the Public Information Administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “We’re not seeing new people getting the vaccine and we’ll continue to see the burden of this disease being carried by those who haven’t been vaccinated yet.”

Schekorra explained that the percentage of new vaccinations had been increasing by 11 percent in the early stages of the inoculation process but has fallen to just a five percent growth lately.

“If you’re somebody that just doesn’t think it’s something that you’re ever going to do, reach out and ask the questions you need to ask to get to that point where you’re ready to do it,” he said. “We need to make sure we can keep this situation contained. Otherwise COVID-19 is going to be something that is endemic, that we live with moving forward rather than something we can beat and move on from.”

And even though mass gatherings are now being allowed at Springfield Cardinal games there is something to keep in mind.

“COVID-19 is still here,” Schekorra said.

“We want our fans safe,” Reiter added. “We are going to encourage unvaccinated people to still mask but they’re not required to do so. We think that’s very in line with what the CDC is saying as well. That it’s not required but if you’re unvaccinated we encourage it.”

And after all the organization has been through in trying to remain viable while an entire season was washed out and they continued their fight with adjacent parking lot owners over price increases, the Cardinals are just happy to be in business.

“Even as late as December there were talks of if there was going to be minor league baseball in 2021,” Reiter said. “It’s been one struggle after the next.”

