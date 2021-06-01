The Place: Show Me Snakes Coming to the Ozarks June 5th
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Snakes, lizards, and tortoises - oh my! Show Me Snakes is coming to Springfield on Saturday, June 5th! We got to experience what people can expect at their “Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds and they even have a deal for our KY3 viewers! You can find that at ozarksdeals.com
For more information, visit their website at https://showmesnakes.com
