U.S. Forest Service asks for public comment on campground increases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can weigh in on proposed fee increases at U.S. Forest Campgrounds.

At the Bar-K Camping area, the Fee for a single site would go from free to $10 per day. At the Noblett Lake Picnic Site, the day use fee would go from free to $5. At the Paddy Creek Campground, the fee for a single site would go from free to $15. And a Forest Annual Pass would double from $20 to $40-dollars.

The U.S. Forest Service says the money would pay for maintenance costs, including trash removal and service on toilets. You can weigh in on the increases by clicking HERE.

