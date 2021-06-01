Advertisement

Victim killed at Lake of the Ozarks bar performed as artist VNZA

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities identified a man fatally shot over the weekend at a popular Lake of the Ozarks bar as 27-year-old Vonza Watson, a rapper and visual artist who went by the stage name VNZA.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office identified Watson as the victim in the late Saturday night shooting at Lazy Gators entertainment venue near Lake Ozark. Investigators say Watson was shot in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities say three suspects have been arrested in the shooting.

Authorities have not identified the suspects.

