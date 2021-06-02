Advertisement

Amazon won’t test job seekers for marijuana

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.
FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.(Michel Spingler | AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will stop testing job seekers for marijuana.

The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana, even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for cannabis in 2020.

Amazon said in a blog post that it will still test workers for other drugs and conduct “impairment checks” on the job. And the company said some roles may still require a cannabis test in line with Department of Transportation regulations.

Seattle-based Amazon also said Tuesday that it will support the federal legalization of marijuana by pushing lawmakers to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies person of interest in deadly crash near Rogersville
Walmart in Republic, MO evacuated.
Police, employees evacuate Walmart in Republic, Mo. after bomb threat; 1 arrested
Light showers or drizzle possible Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Warmer Weather
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Springfield Police release the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday
Sgt. Matt Odom/Harrison Police Department
Harrison, Ark. officer stabbed twice in hospital ER waiting room

Latest News

Police recruiting webpage
Fact Finders: Police recruiting rules and what’s up with the waiting period?
led panels
City Utilities installing LED street lights in Springfield
A sinkhole discovered in the median of I-44 underneath the West Bypass bridge will be causing...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Small sinkhole will close one lane of traffic on I-44 at West Bypass
In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building...
Trump Justice Dept. seized phone records of 4 NYT reporters
In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack