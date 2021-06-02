Advertisement

Cards place Flaherty on IL with ‘significant’ oblique injury

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, center, pats starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) on...
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, center, pats starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) on the back as Shildt pulls Flaherty from an interleague baseball game in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jack Flaherty on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with what manager Mike Shildt termed a “significant” oblique injury.

Flaherty, who leads the majors with eight wins, left during the sixth inning of Monday’s 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness in his left side. The right-hander had allowed two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts.

Shildt said the team was still trying to find out the grade of Flaherty’s injury, but added that it was going to take a while to heal.

“It is not a minimal situation. It is a real strain or tear,” Shildt said before Tuesday’s game.

Flaherty was 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts this season. The Cardinals had a 9-2 record in games he started. It is the first time in Flaherty’s five big league seasons that he will be on the injured list.

Shildt said he is still evaluating how to adjust his rotation. Flaherty’s next start was slated for Saturday against Cincinnati.

St. Louis has called up Johan Oviedo from Triple-A Memphis to take Flaherty’s roster spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies person of interest in deadly crash near Rogersville
Walmart in Republic, MO evacuated.
Police, employees evacuate Walmart in Republic, Mo. after bomb threat; 1 arrested
Sgt. Matt Odom/Harrison Police Department
Harrison, Ark. officer stabbed twice in hospital ER waiting room
With some partial sun today highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers again today
Firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Monday.
Fire damages warehouse in north Springfield

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) and Andrew Benintendi celebrate after their baseball...
Mondesi, Minor lead Royals to win over Pirates
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is caught stealing second by St. Louis Cardinals second...
Taylor’s clutch hit caps 14-pitch at-bat, Dodgers deck Cards
Arkansas' Cullen Smith celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against Tennessee in the...
Arkansas top seed in NCAA Tournament after dominant SEC run
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte...
Larson gives Hendrick record-breaking win at Coca-Cola 600