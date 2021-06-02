CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Brittany Nicole Eddy (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Brittany Nicole Eddy. She faces several drug charges in Greene County and is also accused of stealing. Springfield police believe the 30-year-old has been involved in assaults, forgeries and drug-related crimes.

She has the name “Roxy” tattooed across her chest. If you’ve seen Brittany Eddy or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS(8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to her arrest.

