CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
Springfield police say Brittany Eddy is accused of stealing, assault and forgery.
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Brittany Nicole Eddy. She faces several drug charges in Greene County and is also accused of stealing. Springfield police believe the 30-year-old has been involved in assaults, forgeries and drug-related crimes.
She has the name “Roxy” tattooed across her chest. If you’ve seen Brittany Eddy or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS(8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to her arrest.
