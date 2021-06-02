FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Warmer Weather

The clouds and drizzle have been rather persistent but this is about to change. The clouds hang around tonight along with a chance for drizzle or fog. Lows will drop to the mid 50′s.

Light showers or drizzle possible Wednesday evening (ky3)

We should see some improvement on Thursday with the appearance of sunshine. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70′s. Friday should be an excellent day! Nearly full sunshine will lift the highs back into the low 80′s.

Warmer weather is forecast Thursday (ky3)

Saturday should be a very nice weekend day to be out and about. There may be a handful of showers in northwest Arkansas but much of the area will be sunny and dry. Highs will again be in the low 80′s.

Gulf moisture in the form of higher humidity then returns to the Ozarks on Sunday. Beginning Sunday and lasting into next Wednesday or Thursday there will be a daily chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. This activity should be scattered in nature and as of now the severe weather threat is fairly low. High temperatures during this period will range from 78 to 82. Lows will settle to the mid 60′s.

Scattered weekend storms are possible (ky3)

The third week of June may finally bring the hot weather that June is known for.