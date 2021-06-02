Handler submits K-9 retirement letter to Lamar, Mo. Police Department

LAMAR, Mo. (KY3) -

A K-9 is now enjoying the retirement life. But before Hondo hung up his police vest, his handler, Cpl. Toby Luce decided to send in a retirement letter on Hondo’s behalf.

The letter talks about Hondo’s nine years of service including the searches he has assisted in.

The letter says Hondo has helped seize over 1,000 grams of marijuana, 4,000 grams of methamphetamine and he located several weapons.

The handler now has a new K-9 named Tosco.

A retirement celebration for Hondo will be held on Thursday from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the Thiebaud Auditorium.

