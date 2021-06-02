Advertisement

Handler submits K-9 retirement letter to Lamar, Mo. Police Department

Lamar, Mo. Police Dept.
Lamar, Mo. Police Dept.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR, Mo. (KY3) -

A K-9 is now enjoying the retirement life. But before Hondo hung up his police vest, his handler, Cpl. Toby Luce decided to send in a retirement letter on Hondo’s behalf.

The letter talks about Hondo’s nine years of service including the searches he has assisted in.

The letter says Hondo has helped seize over 1,000 grams of marijuana, 4,000 grams of methamphetamine and he located several weapons.

The handler now has a new K-9 named Tosco.

A retirement celebration for Hondo will be held on Thursday from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the Thiebaud Auditorium.

Lamar Police Department
Lamar Police Department(KYTV)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies person of interest in deadly crash near Rogersville
Walmart in Republic, MO evacuated.
Police, employees evacuate Walmart in Republic, Mo. after bomb threat; 1 arrested
Light showers or drizzle possible Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Warmer Weather
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Springfield Police release the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday
Sgt. Matt Odom/Harrison Police Department
Harrison, Ark. officer stabbed twice in hospital ER waiting room

Latest News

Police recruiting webpage
Fact Finders: Police recruiting rules and what’s up with the waiting period?
led panels
City Utilities installing LED street lights in Springfield
A sinkhole discovered in the median of I-44 underneath the West Bypass bridge will be causing...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Small sinkhole will close one lane of traffic on I-44 at West Bypass
Friends remember man killed in Springfield, Mo. motorcycle crash
Friends remember man killed in Springfield, Mo. motorcycle crash
Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Top-water lures to catch the big ones