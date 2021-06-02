Advertisement

Landscaping companies keep busy despite a rainy spring

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

The housing market boom is keeping landscaping companies busy, but the rain has caused setbacks on some projects.

Modern Earth in Nixa specializes in landscape, hardscape, lighting and drainage. Owner Colt Smith said with several days of rain some of their projects have been put on hold. Smith says crews are unable to glue or grade hardscape projects because of the wet conditions. Smith says because of all the rain there is a need for drainage work.

Another problem for landscapers and other outdoor workers is the high demand for supplies. Smith opened a brick and mortar store a couple of months ago, but there is a shortage for some items.

”We have had a lot of trouble with our new store on availability of outdoor furniture, barbecue products, barbecue grills that kind of stuff,” said Smith. “We’ve got a lot of stuff ordered that we’re going to be waiting on for a while.”

If you’re interested in getting landscape work done, Smith says don’t wait, find a reputable company and get your name on the list. Smith doesn’t expect the boom in business to end anytime soon.

“With so many people moving to the area and so many homes being sold and so many homes under construction,” said Smith. “It’s been great for all kinds of construction including landscaping, landscaping companies are really busy right now.”

Like many industries, the landscaping business is also looking for workers. Smith says his company is 50% short of employees than they would normally have.

