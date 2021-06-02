Man from Oregon accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -An Oregon man living in Bolivar is now in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

Koby Simas, 24, is charged with two counts of sodomy, one count of child molestation and one count of sexual misconduct.

Court records show Simas was staying at the apartment with the child and his mother.

Simas is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2016 of a similar crime in the state of Oregon.

His bond in Polk county is set at $150,000.

