Man sentenced for assaulting Anderson, Mo. police officer

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A 29-year-old southern Missouri man has been sentenced to prison for assaulting an Anderson police officer during an arrest last year.

Darin Eubanks was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years for first-degree assault and concurrent sentences on three other charges. But a plea agreement calls for the sentences to be served in the state’s shock incarceration program, with a court review for possible probation after 120 days. Eubanks, of Anderson, entered an Alford plea to four charges on May 18.

Prosecutors said Eubanks hit, punched and fired a stun gun at an officer who tried to arrest him last year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.