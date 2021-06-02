Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol identifies person of interest in deadly crash near Rogersville

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an accident Friday morning on Highway 125 near Rogersville that killed a young student teacher who was just days away from graduating college and starting a career.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a person of interest possibly involved in a deadly crash near Rogersville in May.

Mercedes Luna died when she crashed into a Federal Express truck while attempting to avoid an oncoming Hyundai SUV. The driver of the SUV was attempting to pass the truck in a no-passing zone on State Highway 125 between Rogersville and Strafford. The driver of the SUV left the scene of the crash. The crash happened May 7.

Surveillance video from the Fed Ex truck captured the SUV driving away.

Investigators say the investigation is coming to a close.

Luna was a student-teacher in Rogersville. Drury University gave the diploma that Luna was supposed to receive to her husband a week after the crash.

