MSHP discusses weekend meth bust on Interstate 44 in Greene County

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is in custody and facing charges following a weekend drug bust on I-44 in Greene County.

Virginia Sanchez, 40, faces drug trafficking charges after Missouri State Highway Patrol found 64 pounds of meth hidden away in the vehicle she was driving.

There were two passengers in the car along with Sanchez. A state trooper stopped her for speeding, but suspected there might be something else going on as well.

“The reasons for travel and length of travel were inconsistent among the three, which raised a suspicion of the trooper,” said Sgt. Mike McClure with MSHP Troop D.

Highway Patrol then asked permission to search the car. A drug dog then took over.

”The canine James had alerted on the area where the spare tire was kept,” McClure said.

Shortly after, troopers thoroughly inspected the car back at Troop D Headquarters. That is when they found 64 pounds of meth hidden away.

”Once the spare tire became the target source if you will, we pulled it out and disassembled the rim and found packaged methamphetamine,” McClure said.

He said this holiday bust was a pretty significant one.

”That’s a pretty decent amount of methamphetamine,” McClure said. “We generally don’t see that very often.”

He said I-44 is a major corridor through the area, which makes parts of Southwest Missouri susceptible to drug trafficking.

”It’s safe to say the narcotics trade going east and money coming west is prevalent just like it would be in any interstate going east to west,” he said.

Sanchez is from Compton California McClure said. Her destination is unknown, but McClure said she did admit the drugs belonged to her. He said drug trafficking of any kind can bring along all sorts of additional crime.

”It’s illegal. You’re going to have problems with just being involved with the particular trade that that is,” he said. With that, it starts with a crime and it causes other crimes to go with that, whether it is violent crime or a deal gone wrong.”

Saturday’s bust was the second big drug bust last week. On Friday troopers found 137 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-44 near Strafford. A driver was also arrested in that stop.

