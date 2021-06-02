Police create clearer timeline leading up to teen boys disappearance in Forsyth, Mo.

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Forsyth have put together a better timeline to where two teen boys were leading up to their disappearance.

Investigators say with help of the community they’ve been able to pinpoint that Braden Allen Tuck, 18 and Damien James Grant, 18, started their night.

They first went to play pool at John’s Frosted Mug, then went to McDonald’s. Authorities say they left a home in a black 1999 GMC Jimmy driven by Tuck. The vehicle is missing license plates. The last anyone heard, they were going to go look at flood waters on Swan Creek and Bull Shoals Lake, but have not been seen since.

“There’s no sign of anything,” Janice Smith, Braden’s grandma says.”

The floodwater searches have come up empty for the missing boys and vehicle. But the family thinks they might be alive.

“In my gut I feel they are,” Smith says. “In my gut I feel they are.”

For Grant’s family, tragedy struck again over the weekend when his uncle was killed in Branson behind Famous Dave’s. Some now speculating the missing boys and the homicide could be related.

“I’m talking to Branson Police Department and we are going to see if anything comes up with that,” David Forrest, Police Chief of Forsyth says.

But for now, he says there is no connection.

Both Smith and investigators say the community has really come together with this search. If anyone has any leads at all please contact the Forsyth Police Department at 417-546-3731 or the Taney County Sheriff’s Office at 417-546-7250.

