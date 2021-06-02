Stabbing victim identified in Houston, Mo.

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) -Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened just after midnight Wednesday.

Officers were called to a house in the 300 block of Broadway. When they arrived, they found Billy Hayes, Jr., 30 dead.

Officers with the Houston Police Department and Texas County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene along with medical personnel. The Houston Police Department said Hayes had multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

One man has been arrested and taken into custody, according to police. That suspect has not been formally charged.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway patrol are also assisting in the ongoing investigation.

A friend had initially found Hayse this morning, after offering Hayse a place to stay for a little while.

“It’s a very scary time in your life if you’ve ever walked in and seen death right in your face,” friend Cheyenne Mourning said. ”I walked into a pretty horrible scene, and lost a really good friend of mine. I knew when I looked at him I needed to call 911 and get him some help. And I believe he was gone with the good lord before he knew it.”

Mourning said he has cleared his head a bit since the morning, but it will still stick with him for quite some time.

”Once you find something like that, there’s no taking it back. It goes into a little bit of a deeper level than probably a lot of us really want to talk about,” Mourning said. “He was a good guy. I loved him to death.”

Houston Police Chief Brad Evans said Wednesday’s homicide was the first homicide within the city since 1998.

”This kind of thing doesn’t normally happen within the City of Houston often and it is out of the ordinary for us,” Evans said. “But I think with the assistance of the other agencies and our officers, I think we’ll manage it well.”

Mourning says it hurts to lose a close friend, but he is thankful he had the chance to offer Hayse a helping hand for a little while.

”He had a few troubles, not sure what it was all about,” Mourning said. “He got to eat good. His family knows you know that we were taking care of him while he was here short little time. And hopefully he’s in a better place.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houston Police Department at 417-967-5999.

