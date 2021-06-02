Professional photographers and videographers required to pay a fee in Missouri Department of Conservation areas
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting July 1, the Missouri Conservation Commission will require permits for commercial and for-profit photography and videography in department of conservation areas.
The photography permits will be $100 a year, and need to be renewed each year.
Videography permits will be $500 a day.
Professional photographers and videographers click here for how to apply for the permit, and a list of the areas that apply.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.