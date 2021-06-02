Advertisement

Professional photographers and videographers required to pay a fee in Missouri Department of Conservation areas

Commercial fees now required at Missouri Conservation Commission
Commercial fees now required at Missouri Conservation Commission(MDC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting July 1, the Missouri Conservation Commission will require permits for commercial and for-profit photography and videography in department of conservation areas.

The photography permits will be $100 a year, and need to be renewed each year.

Videography permits will be $500 a day.

Professional photographers and videographers click here for how to apply for the permit, and a list of the areas that apply.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies person of interest in deadly crash near Rogersville
Walmart in Republic, MO evacuated.
Police, employees evacuate Walmart in Republic, Mo. after bomb threat; 1 arrested
Sgt. Matt Odom/Harrison Police Department
Harrison, Ark. officer stabbed twice in hospital ER waiting room
With some partial sun today highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers again today
Firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Monday.
Fire damages warehouse in north Springfield

Latest News

Lamar, Mo. Police Dept.
Handler submits K-9 retirement letter to Lamar, Mo. Police Department
Missouri Supreme Court rejects appeal from death row inmate from Lebanon, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, center, pats starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) on...
Cards place Flaherty on IL with ‘significant’ oblique injury
The housing market boom is keeping landscaping companies busy, but the rainy weather has caused...
Landscaping companies keep busy despite a rainy spring
With some partial sun today highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers again today