Springfield Police release the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday

Police say Nathaniel Likins, 19, of Republic was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

Police say Likins was traveling southbound on Kansas Expressway towards Broadmoor. The motorcycle hit the curb along the median and left the road before it hit a tree. Likins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to find out why Likins hit the curb.

This is the sixth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.

