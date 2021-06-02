Advertisement

Springfield Police release the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday

Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police say Nathaniel Likins, 19, of Republic was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

Police say Likins was traveling southbound on Kansas Expressway towards Broadmoor. The motorcycle hit the curb along the median and left the road before it hit a tree.  Likins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to find out why Likins hit the curb.

This is the sixth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.

