Three cases of Indian/Delta COVID-19 variant confirmed in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is confirming three cases of the Indian variant, also known as Delta variant or B.1.617, of COVID-19 within the community.

The Health Department’s administrator of community health and epidemiology, Kendra Findley, says there was no travel involved with those diagnosed with the variant. This tells the health department that the variant is spreading within the community.

“You may only see a small number, the number three, as far as the number of cases so far,” Findley says. “That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Findley says this variant is different because it has multiple mutations on the exterior of the virus, making it more transmissible.

“It took just three months for the surge in cases to jump to 340,000 cases a day in India,” Findley says.

According to Findley, this variant is able to evade the immune system.

“For people who are immunocompromised, it’s going to be more deadly and that’s really the concern,” Findley says.

Cox’s medical director of critical care, Dr. Terrence Coulter, has been working closely with COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic. Dr. Coulter says although hospitalizations may be down, the cases the hospital is seeing are much more serious.

“The patients that are coming in have greater severity of illness than we’ve been seeing before, likely a consequence of this higher mutation or more aggressive mutation,” Dr. Coulter says. “It’s really disconcerting because these patients are much younger than our original population.”

Findley says these COVID-19 cases were randomly selected by the state’s public health lab or the CDC for more testing. That is why the department knows about them, meaning it’s likely there are more cases within the community.

“We didn’t send off for testing because we thought that they were exposed to an Indian variant or delta variant,” Findley says. “They were just sent off because we are doing surveillance to potentially identify any of the variants within our community because we need to know what we have circulating.”

Findley says none of the people diagnosed with the variant were vaccinated. The health department is still encouraging people in the community to get a vaccine.

“All of the vaccines that are available are effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization,” Findley says.

More information on the vaccine and vaccination opportunities can be found here or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211.

