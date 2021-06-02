TRAFFIC ALERT: Small sinkhole will close one lane of traffic on I-44 at West Bypass

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

MoDOT has found a small sinkhole opening up in the median of I-44 under the bridge at U.S. 160/West Bypass.

The westbound passing lane will be closed to make room for excavation work. According to the Modot traveler’s map, the lane closure could last up to one week.

Crews will work around the clock to make repairs. Drivers going through Springfield toward Joplin can expect slow downs on the interstate.

If you want to check out the sinkholes in our area. Check out the links to the two maps below.

Missouri Geological Society Sinkhole Map

Map of Springfield & Greene County Sinkholes

The sinkhole is located directly beneath the West Bypass bridge that passes over I-44. It’s less than four feet deep but is within two feet of the guardrail of westbound traffic and has exposed the concrete base of one of the nearby pillars that supports the bridge.

According to MoDOT, mowers noticed the sinkhole in the median a couple of weeks ago when it was smaller. But since that time it has grown, so as of noon on Wednesday MoDOT trucks arrived on the scene and blocked off the passing lane of the westbound interstate because of safety concerns.

By the end of the day traffic was backed up for miles along the westbound lanes of the interstate and most drivers had no idea why because the sinkhole is not visible to cars passing by.

The Traffic Management Center in Springfield is monitoring the scene and trying to spread the word on alternate routes.

“We’ve got a portable traffic camera set up between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway going westbound,” explained Traffic Center Manager Marc Lewis. “I-44 in Springfield is one of the busiest stretches of I-44 we have in our southwest district. So with that volume of cars you’re going to see back-ups. Right now (2 p.m. on Wednesday) we’ve got 4-5 miles of back-ups. So if we can get people to get off on Glenstone or Kansas Expressway or the 65-detour that’s gonna reduce those volumes and those back-ups.”

Lewis’ number one suggestion is that people take Highway 65 south to James River Freeway and back around to I-44.

“It’s freeway to freeway with no traffic signals,” he pointed out.

But whatever you decide, do some advance planning.

“Check Ozarkstraffic.com or Google Maps, anything that will show you the congestion,” he said.

And while the interstate is used by a lot of travelers who may not be aware of the problem, Lewis said if those who live in the area make alternate plans, it will make a big difference.

“People come into Springfield on a commute and they leave to go back home,” Lewis said. “So it’s not just interstate traffic, it’s not just Springfield traffic. Everybody uses I-44.”

MoDOT officials say that they’re still trying to gather up the materials and equipment needed to fix the sinkhole, but if the weather cooperates, they hope to get started on Thursday. However it’s still too early to know how long the work will take.

“We really have no definitive timeline for the repair itself,” Lewis said. “So the best we can do is to try to get people to pay attention in front of you and don’t come into that (area) too fast.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.