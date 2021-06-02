Advertisement

Trump pulls plug on blog launched last month

Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”(Source: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

It was launched last month.

Senior aide to Trump Jason Miller says the page was “auxiliary to the broader efforts” they are working on.

For months, the Trump team has been promising it is creating a new “revolutionary social media platform.”

Trump is banned from most major social media sites after the platforms accused him of encouraging violence that resulted in the January riot at the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies person of interest in deadly crash near Rogersville
Walmart in Republic, MO evacuated.
Police, employees evacuate Walmart in Republic, Mo. after bomb threat; 1 arrested
Light showers or drizzle possible Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Warmer Weather
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Springfield Police release the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday
Sgt. Matt Odom/Harrison Police Department
Harrison, Ark. officer stabbed twice in hospital ER waiting room

Latest News

Police recruiting webpage
Fact Finders: Police recruiting rules and what’s up with the waiting period?
led panels
City Utilities installing LED street lights in Springfield
A sinkhole discovered in the median of I-44 underneath the West Bypass bridge will be causing...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Small sinkhole will close one lane of traffic on I-44 at West Bypass
In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building...
Trump Justice Dept. seized phone records of 4 NYT reporters
In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack