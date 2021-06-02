Advertisement

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt in Ozarks to address labor shortage

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Senator Roy Blunt made several stops in Ozark on Wednesday. He toured the White River Marine Group and spoke about the current labor shortage and how he’s working to address it.

Blunt also made appearances at the MARCO plant in Mount Vernon, Superior Gearbox Company in Stockton, and Ozarks Community Health Clinic in Greenfield.

Sen. Blunt says he believes many challenges small businesses are facing are due to current federal unemployment policies.

“A lot of people given the choice to stay home and get paid or work and get paid would choose to stay home and get paid,” said Blunt

With COVID-19 restrictions fading and more businesses reopening, Blunt is optimistic more people will have opportunities to apply for jobs, similar to what they did prior to the pandemic.

Other factors are hindering the labor shortage, but Blunt admits the biggest concern is employers finding people actively looking for work.

“What I’m hearing from manufacturing places all over our state is that the cost of materials is going up. And just finding people to work are our two biggest problems.”

Starting next week, Missouri is set to end all pandemic-related unemployment benefits, which is a direct move to address workforce shortage across the state, according to Governor Mike Parson.

“I think that the governor’s decision to go ahead and eliminate the $300 extra, every week, will help move people in the direction of back to work as much as anything else that the state could do,” said Blunt.

The unemployment rate in Missouri stand at 4.10%, which is currently tied for 13th as one of the lowest rates in the country.

“There is a responsibility at the federal level to not just put a lot of money into the economy and not make unemployment benefits so high that people are reluctant to go to work.”

Blunt will be in Springfield Thursday speaking at Good Morning Springfield on the campus of Evangel University.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies person of interest in deadly crash near Rogersville
Walmart in Republic, MO evacuated.
Police, employees evacuate Walmart in Republic, Mo. after bomb threat; 1 arrested
Light showers or drizzle possible Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Warmer Weather
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Springfield Police release the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday
Sgt. Matt Odom/Harrison Police Department
Harrison, Ark. officer stabbed twice in hospital ER waiting room

Latest News

Police recruiting webpage
Fact Finders: Police recruiting rules and what’s up with the waiting period?
led panels
City Utilities installing LED street lights in Springfield
A sinkhole discovered in the median of I-44 underneath the West Bypass bridge will be causing...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Small sinkhole will close one lane of traffic on I-44 at West Bypass
Friends remember man killed in Springfield, Mo. motorcycle crash
Friends remember man killed in Springfield, Mo. motorcycle crash
Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Top-water lures to catch the big ones