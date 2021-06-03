Advertisement

Fact Finders: Police recruiting rules and what’s up with the waiting period?

We’re getting questions about the hiring process.
Police recruiting webpage(Webpage)
By Paul Adler
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is looking for 30 new officers. So, we’re getting questions about the hiring process, including this one; If you interview with the Springfield Police Department and don’t get the job, do you have to wait a year before applying again? Is this True or False? The answer -- is FALSE.

You could get stopped at any of these four steps in the initial process. You must fill out an online application. You must pass a written exam. You must pass a physical agility test. And, you do have to get the green light from the interview board. If you don’t pass one of those phases, you do have to wait six months to try again. But it’s not a full year.

“The reason we have that in place is because if a candidate is not successful, generally they need to be exposed to more experience, develop their knowledge skills or abilities in certain areas and we want to give them time to do that,” says Springfield’s Director of Human Resources Darla Morrison.

If you’re interested in a job with the Police Department, there is another testing date coming up on June 25th. You do have to sign up at least a week in advance. Springfield Police Job Information Here.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

