Friends remember man killed in Springfield, Mo. motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends are mourning the death of a 19 year old man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Springfield police say Nathan Likins of Springfield, Mo. was traveling south on Kansas Expressway towards Broadmoor when he hit the median then a tree Saturday afternoon. He died on the scene.

His friends made a memorial for him along Kansas Expressway. There, you will find crosses, candles, and flowers all in honor of Likins.

“Hes home now though, he made it home,” said Austin Stone, a close friend of Likins.

His friends described Likins as a compassionate person who had a big heart.

“I’ll tell you right now he take the shirt right off his back for you. He had food on his plate, you didn’t have food on your plate, he gave it to you,” said Stone.

One of the things his friends said they will miss the most is joking around. Stone and Likins both enjoyed joking around with people.

“It’s kind of a inside joke but for the past three years me and Nathan have convinced hundreds of people that he was actually colorblind but he’s never really been colorblind,” said Stone.

According to data from Missouri State Highway Patrol, there have been 30 motorcycle fatalities across the state in 2021. This time last year, there were 23.

“So we’re looking at a 30% increase in motorcycle crashes,” said Sgt. Mike McClure with Missouri State Highway Patrol.

McClure wants to remind motorcyclists to wear a helmet.

“Here’s the alarming part that I would hope that people would be aware of that enjoy riding motorcycles, that 11 of those fatalities were not wearing a motorcycle helmet, which is 1,000% increase from this time last year,” said Sgt McClure.

Stone was with Likins on Saturday before he died.

“I was raised, make sure you say I love you. And with Nathan Saturday night, the last thing that I got to say to him was I love you.,” said Stone.

