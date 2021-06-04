Lime Kiln Park in Neosho closes ‘until further notice’ after girl recently swept away in creek

NEOSHO, Mo. (KY3) - Lime Kiln Park in Neosho has closed until further notice, just days after a girl swept away by a current was found dead at Shoal Creek at the park.

The Neosho Police Department shared the following announcement Friday:

“Effective immediately, the Lime Kiln Park in Neosho will be closed until further notice. There will be no trespassing in the park, violators are subject to prosecution.”

Authorities did not explain why the park was closing, but the decision comes less than a week after officials found the body of a 12-year-old girl who was swept away in Shoal Creek at the Lime Kiln Park.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the body of 12-year-old Kaylin Brown was found by a recovery team May 30 in the creek. She was swept away by rushing water last week after getting caught up in the hydraulic current below the dam.

Rescue crews had to suspend the search on Thursday and Friday because of severe storms and rising water, but worked into the weekend to find the missing girl.

A man who had tried to rescue Kaylin, 34-year-old Trevor Hicks, was pulled from the water by rescue crews on Wednesday, May 26. Authorities say he died on June 1.

