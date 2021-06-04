Two missing teens found dead Thursday from crash investigation in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two missing teenagers from Forsyth, Missouri were found dead Thursday while authorities investigated a crash in Christian County.

Braden Allen Tuck, 18, and Damien James Grant, 18, disappeared on May 25. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed the deaths of both teenagers, nine days after they disappeared. KY3 was informed that family members have been notified.

Authorities found Tuck and Grant deceased while investigating a crash that happened on Highway H near Chadwick, Missouri.

Damien Grant, 18 of Forsyth and Braden Tuck, 18 of Forsyth have been missing since Tuesday night. (ky3)

Two people driving by spotted the crashed SUV down a steep ravine between Chadwick and Forsyth. The SUV went off Highway H on a rural, winding road that connects the two towns.

Tuck and Grant were last seen Thursday near Shadowrock Park in Forsyth. They left home on May 25 in a black 1999 GMC Jimmy and told family members they were going to look at flood waters.

Search crews and family members looked for Tuck and Grant through Memorial Day weekend and extensive search efforts continued into this week.

Nine days later, around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities found their bodies in an SUV.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers tell KY3 the SUV went off Highway H, plunging 60 to 80 feet down a ravine. Two people in a tow truck had stopped on Highway H and spotted the SUV on its top. A deputy then found two people inside, later identified as Tuck and Grant.

Investigators tell KY3 the teenagers had likely been there for several days, possibly up to a week.

A crash reconstruction team and several authorities investigated the scene for several hours. MSHP is investigating what caused that crash and when exactly it happened.

According to MSHP Troop D Sgt. Mike McClure, there’s an S-curve at the scene of the crash that could be a dangerous area for drivers. Last year, a Corvette went off the road in the exact same path, resulting in a single-crash death.

A discovery from Damon Robison of Miller, Missouri, eventually lead to more clues in the search of the missing teens. Robison said he was attending a car show in Branson when he and two of his friends test-drove their cars Thursday afternoon on State Highway H.

Robison called for a tow truck after his car broke down on Highway H. The tow truck driver informed him about the previous crash in the area last year involving the Corvette. That’s when Robison said he looked over at a wooded area, spotting an SUV down a steep ravine.

“I see a tire, he looks, and a split second later he sees the same thing. He stops immediately and says that could be those two boys,” Robison said. “I got halfway down because I was following him, and he said, ‘Don’t come any further, you don’t want to see it.’”

The two then went back up the hill and called 911.

“It’s kind of like a mixed bag of emotions,” said Robison. “I’m saddened by the outcome for sure, but I am somewhat glad at least me seeing it, and us both seeing it... taking action will bring some closure to the family.”

For Grant’s family, tragedy also struck last weekend when his uncle was one of two killed in Branson shooting outside of Famous Dave’s restaurant. Authorities have not yet determined if the deaths are connected.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

