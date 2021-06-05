Arkansas man arrested for hit-and-run death of jogger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of a jogger along U.S. Highway 70 in North Little Rock, according to authorities.

Jason Jackson, 35, of Lonoke, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death, Arkansas State Police announced on Friday.

Jackson’s arrest comes after a yearlong investigation into the death of 51-year-old Ervin Brendel, of North Little Rock.

Brendel had been jogging along the highway on April 21, 2020, when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by Jackson, according to state police.

Brendel’s body was discovered the next day.

Jackson was arrested at the Lonoke County Probation Office on Tuesday by special agents of the state police criminal investigation division.

Jackson was being held on a $50,000 bond in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Court records did not list an attorney for Jackson who could speak on his behalf.

