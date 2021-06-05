Army veteran pays visit to ‘Remembering Our Fallen’ exhibit in Springfield, remembers two close fallen friends

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibit is being showcased this weekend in Springfield. It’s a memorial that reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by those who’ve fallen since Sept. 11, 2001.

Ricardo Ortega paid a visited and reflected on some difficult memories. The Army veteran made the trip to honor two fallen soldiers, ones he also counted as dear friends.

Ortega served in Iraq. He’d been training Iraqi soldiers when fighters attacked the base.

”They died asleep in their beds. A rocket attack hit em.”

Memories of that day came flooding back for Ortega at the “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial wall.

”The two faces that I looked at today, I haven’t seen in 10 years.”

The memorial showcases 32 towers with more than 5,000 of our nation’s fallen military.

”This gives you an idea of what the price was in the end.”

And while paying a visit to the memorial wall is an emotional one, ”It’s almost as hard as going through what we went over there more because it’s almost like reliving that day,” said Ortega.

Ortega says he’s grateful to be able to pay his respects at the traveling tribute.

”I would love to be one of the ones who comes out here to set these up. For now I feel honored that someone is willing to give up their time and get donations to set these up.”

The exhibit will be on display all weekend. Organizers want your help to make the memorial complete. If you know someone who should be added, CLICK HERE.

