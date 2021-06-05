Advertisement

Coaches ousted after high school football player in Ohio says he was forced to eat pork against his religious beliefs

Head football coach, Marcus Wattley, is accused of forcing a Jewish student who keeps Kosher to...
Head football coach, Marcus Wattley, is accused of forcing a Jewish student who keeps Kosher to eat pepperoni pizza as a punishment.(WOIO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT
CANTON, Ohio. (AP) - The head football coach at an Ohio high school and six other coaches there have been ousted after a football player said he was forced him to eat pork in violation of his religious beliefs for missing a voluntary workout.

The Canton City Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to not renew the coaching contracts of Canton McKinley head football coach Marcus Wattley, two of his assistants and an assistant baseball coach.

With the same vote, the board also deemed three other assistant football coaches as ineligible for future coaching positions. An attorney retained by Wattley says details of the events were exaggerated and parts are false.

