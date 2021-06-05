Exploring Ozarks Greenways on National Trails Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After the break in the rain, warmer temps, and eased COVID restrictions, you may see more people out exploring Ozark Greenways trail systems on Saturday, June 5. That’s because it’s National Trails Day!

National Trail Day:

The American Hiking Society created National Trails Day to promote, advocate, and celebrate the importance of hometown trails across the country.

Executive Director of Ozark Greenways, Mary Kromrey, said national trails should be celebrated every day, but it’s exciting when everyone gets on board. She said there are trails in Greene County and just outside of it, offering diverse experiences for everyone in the family to enjoy, no matter the age. Trails include rails-to-trails, paved trails, gravel trails, a water trail, and natural surface trails.

If you are looking to explore an Ozark Greenways trail or bicycle route, CLICK HERE for information.

According to the American Hiking Society, millions of people found physical, mental, and emotional restoration on trials throughout the pandemic.

Exploring beyond National Trail Day:

Ozark Greenways has a challenge going on through September 15, 2021.

The Trailblazer Trail Challenge is meant to keep you exploring the trails beyond National Trials Day.

Ozark Greenways staff temporarily installed special signs along 13 local trails. While the signs are up, you’re encouraged to visit the trails and find the signs. The hope is that along the way, you have a chance to see new places and make positive memories.

When you find a sign, prove you made it by taking a “selfie” photo with the sign and posting it on social media with the hashtag “#ozarkgreenways” or email your photos to the OG Office Manager, Susan, at susan.mattheis@ozarkgreenways.org.

The first 100 folks to complete the challenge and complete this form by September 15, will earn the Trailblazer Award prize. It’s FREE fun, and if you find all 13 signs during the event you could win fun OG swag.

KY3 Checklist: National Trail Day safety

Share your plans : Always tell someone where you’re going and when you plan to be back. Share your route and location with friends and family before hitting the trails.

“We also encourage folks to park at trailheads, and then we typically have information at our trailheads, so you know where to go, you can get your bearings, and just be aware of your surroundings because you are out in nature,” explained Kromrey.

Be weather-ready : Make sure you are keeping up with the weather when you’re on the trials. Keep an eye on the radar, and dress accordingly. You want to be prepared and ready for any situation. You can download the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Pack the essentials : Don’t forget your sunblock and your bug spray.

“We’re in the Ozarks, folks, there are lots of bugs, so please wear some bug spray, either natural or whatever you can find at the store that works for you,” explained Kromrey. “ This will allow you to be more prepared which will just make your experience more enjoyable when you’re on the trails.”

Stay hydrated : Bring extra water and food. The key is staying hydrated and well-nourished, especially in high temps.

Stay together : It’s vital that when you’re on the trials with young children, there’s a safety plan in case of unforeseen circumstances. If possible, always try to hit the trails with a buddy.

Wear a helmet : Kromrey said if you’re biking on the trails, be sure to protect your head and wear a helmet.

Stay on the Trails : “Oftentimes our trails run on public property like through parks so of course, it’s okay to wander off then,” explained Kromrey. “But in some cases, we’ve worked with private landowners, and they’ve granted permission for that public trail to be on their land which is really special. So let’s be sure to be respectful of it and stay on the trail, and so we always have signs posted when that’s the case.”

