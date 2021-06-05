Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-and-miss showers and storms

Temperatures will get warmer through the week
By Brandon Beck
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
Good morning, and happy Monday!  We’re kicking the work week off with temperatures in the 60s and a partly cloudy sky across the Ozarks.  There is an upper low spinning over the region, and this will lead to mainly afternoon showers and storms scattered across the entire region. 

This will likely be the cool day of the week, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to perhaps around 80°. 

While there won’t be any severe weather, there could be some locally heavy downpours thanks to high moisture content in the atmosphere.   A few showers could linger into tonight (much like last night), though rainfall coverage will be much lower.  We’ll hit the repeat button on Tuesday with more scattered showers and storms across the area.  As the upper low begins to move northeast our rain chance overall will get progressively lower each day through Thursday, and temperatures will climb little by little.  I expect Tuesday to be in the lower 80s, with middle 80s in store for Wednesday and upper 80s for Thursday and Friday.  This will occur as upper high pressure builds toward the region. 

For late Friday night and early Saturday, models are hinting at a “ridge runner,” or a wave of energy moving across the plains.  While I don’t have high confidence, I’ve put a chance of rain in for early Saturday to account for this.  Much of the weekend looks dry and hot, with temperatures finally above normal for a few days.

