Greene County deputies investigating after two people found dead in car in Bois D’Arc

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were found dead Saturday afternoon in a car near an exit ramp off of Interstate 44 in Bois D’Arc.

Investigators say a passerby saw a car on a ramp, then alerted authorities to the scene. Deputies responded to a well-being check in the area of I-44 and State Highway PP.

“Not since I’ve been around, I haven’t seen anything quite like this,” says Greene County Deputy Jason Winston.

Authorities found two people deceased inside the vehicle.

“Middle of a day on a Saturday,” Deputy Winston says. “Vehicle just stalled out on the off ramp and two dead people inside.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has not yet determined how the two people died. Authorities have not identified the victims by name, age or gender. GCSO is working to notify family members.

“The arriving deputy has taken the plates, different things like that to try and identify the owner of the vehicle at least but at this time, they’re John Does at this time,” Deputy Winston says.

The deaths are believed to be part of an isolated incident, and GCSO says there is no threat to the public.

Deputy Winston says this is a complicated case.

“This is a super busy intersection here,” Deputy Winston says. “When investigators get on scene the first thing you do is, okay, how big is our crime scene? How far out do we need to go. Do we need to shut down traffic? Do we not need to? Those are some of the challenges that investigators face when we get a scene like this.”

An investigation is ongoing. We will update as more information becomes available. If you have any additional information, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040 or their tipline at 417-869-8477.

