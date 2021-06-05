Man charged in AMVETS Post 116 burglary in Stockton, Mo.

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - One man has been charged in the May 21 burglary of AMVETS Post 116 in Stockton, Missouri.

Irvin Rill, of Pettis County, was arrested and charged with burglary, stealing, and property damage. Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary says deputies had enough evidence to serve a search warrant of his home.

We reported last month that thieves stole between $10,000-$12,000 from the post.

While the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case, Pettis County acquired the search warrant. Rill is currently in jail in Pettis County, but will be transported to Cedar County soon.

Sheriff McCary confirms that during the search of Rill’s home, items were found that will help their case. Rill currently is being held in custody without bond.

