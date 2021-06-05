Advertisement

One dies in Warsaw, Mo. house fire Saturday morning

Fire generic
Fire generic(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - One person died Saturday morning after their home caught on fire in Benton County.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim and are working to notify family members.

Emergency crews responded to the 1600 block of Estates Drive in Warsaw around 1 a.m. Saturday, finding the back of a home engulfed in flames.

Police say a homeowner died in the fire, and the homeowner had re-entered the residence with a fire extinguisher in an attempt to extinguish the flames when the fire intensified.

“This was a tragic loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” says the Warsaw Police Department.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the circumstances of the fire. Warsaw police say there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the fire, but an investigation is still ongoing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nixa Police Department is investigating a death Sunday morning outside of Walmart.
Nixa police investigate death outside of Walmart
Murder-suicide investigation underway after two deaths Saturday in Bois D’Arc
Greene County deputies investigating after two people found dead in car in Bois D’Arc
Greene County deputies investigating after two people found dead in car in Bois D’Arc
An upper low will bring showers and storms to the Ozarks again today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-and-miss showers and storms
An Arkansas Tiger sanctuary has a few celebrities that are making themselves right at home....
Big cats rescued from ‘Tiger King’ park in Oklahoma find new home at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric Coop
UPDATE: Power restored in north-central Arkansas after a fire at a substation
Summer camp is back in session and Springfield-Greene County Health Department provided a list...
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department provides recommendations for summer camp
An upper low will bring showers and storms to the Ozarks again today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-and-miss showers and storms
Hit and miss rain today
8-year-old boy from Waynesville, Mo. killed in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks