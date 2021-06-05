One dies in Warsaw, Mo. house fire Saturday morning

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - One person died Saturday morning after their home caught on fire in Benton County.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim and are working to notify family members.

Emergency crews responded to the 1600 block of Estates Drive in Warsaw around 1 a.m. Saturday, finding the back of a home engulfed in flames.

Police say a homeowner died in the fire, and the homeowner had re-entered the residence with a fire extinguisher in an attempt to extinguish the flames when the fire intensified.

“This was a tragic loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” says the Warsaw Police Department.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the circumstances of the fire. Warsaw police say there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the fire, but an investigation is still ongoing.

