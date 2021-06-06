Advertisement

Campgrounds around the Ozarks filling up fast, campers encouraged to plan ahead

By Madison Horner
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Campgrounds around the Ozarks are filling up fast. It could be hard for you to get a spot if you didn’t plan far in advance.

America’s Best Campground employee Austin Sanders said this might be their best year yet.

”[People] are glad to come back to Branson. We have a lot of repeat customers that come here for the shows and stuff,” Austin Sanders said.

Sanders said people are ready to get back to normal. But, some campers say securing a spot at the campground has not been quite as easy this year.

”The problem is the RV parks have not kept up with the sales of vehicles, so it’s very difficult to do an unplanned trip,” said camper Jim Johnson.

Johnson and his wife Kay came from Oklahoma for a weekend at the campground. But knowing how busy it’s been, Johnson says they had to secure their spot months in advance.

”People are desperate to get out, and what better place to go than your own house,” said Johnson

Johnson said he realizes RVing is not cheaper than staying at a motel.

”The advantage is you know who slept in that bed last night and you can fix your own meals,” Johnson said.

He said another fallout from the pandemic is that parts for vehicles or campers may be hard to find.

”The RV dealers that I’ve talked to are having trouble finding RVs to sell, as well as tow vehicles. That tow vehicle I’m driving, I’ve had it two years and the dealer offered me what I payed for it,” Johnson said.

Sanders said, despite the challenges, they’ve faced he is excited to see the turn around this year.

”If you want to make reservations for the Fourth of July weekend, make them soon. Our cabins are almost completely booked. I have a couple of them left for a few days and then RV sights are getting pretty full,” Sanders said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

