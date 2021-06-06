Murder-suicide investigation underway after two deaths Saturday in Bois D’Arc

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. (KY3) - A murder-suicide investigation is underway Sunday, one day after Greene County deputies found two people dead in a car in Bois D’Arc.

Authorities say Kalen Barclay, a 25-year-old from Ozark, and Gabriella Broglio, a 27-year-old from Joplin, were found dead Saturday afternoon in a car near an exit ramp off of Interstate 44 in Bois D’Arc. Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say the two were traveling in a car near the area of I-44 and State Highway PP. Once the vehicle was stopped, Barclay fatally shot Broglio, then took his own life, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Barclay and Broglio had been in a relationship for several months, though investigators have not yet determined a motive in the deaths.

Investigators say a passerby saw a car on a ramp Saturday, then alerted authorities to the scene. Deputies responded to a well-being check in the area, then found Barclay and Broglio dead at the scene.

“Not since I’ve been around, I haven’t seen anything quite like this,” said Greene County Deputy Jason Winston in an interview Saturday. “Middle of a day on a Saturday... Vehicle just stalled out on the off ramp and two dead people inside.”

Deputy Winston says this is a complicated case. The deaths are believed to be part of an isolated incident, and GCSO says there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. We will update as more information becomes available. If you have any additional information, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040 or their tipline at 417-869-8477.

