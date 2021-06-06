New York Times op-ed argues all teachers should make six-figure salary
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(KY3) - In an op-ed recently published in the New York Times, former educator Colette Coleman argued all teachers should make a six-figure salary.
The editorial cites a near-teacher shortage and challenges behind learning during the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons to consider such a change.
