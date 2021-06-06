Nixa police investigate death outside of Walmart

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department is investigating a death Sunday morning outside of Walmart.

Officers responded to the Walmart at 1102 N Massey Blvd. around 10:15 a.m. Police taped off an area in the parking lot for several hours to investigate.

The death does not appear to be suspicious at this time. The victim has not been identified by name, age or gender.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

