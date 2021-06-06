Advertisement

Republic voters to decide on sales tax proposal to fund police and fire depts. in August election

Republic, Mo. City Hall
Republic, Mo. City Hall(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic city leaders are reminding residents of a sales tax proposal that will appear on election ballots in August.

If passed, revenue from the tax would be used exclusively by the Republic police and fire departments. Voters will have an opportunity to decide on a sales tax increase of 3/4 of a cent, a measure that could provide funding for both departments.

The city says the funding could be used for additional staffing, competitive pay adjustments, retirement benefit improvements, and more to further meet the needs of these two growing departments

The proposal heads to ballots in the Aug. 3 election after the Republic City Council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance in April.

CLICK HERE for more information on the proposal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nixa Police Department is investigating a death Sunday morning outside of Walmart.
Nixa police investigate death outside of Walmart
Murder-suicide investigation underway after two deaths Saturday in Bois D’Arc
Greene County deputies investigating after two people found dead in car in Bois D’Arc
Greene County deputies investigating after two people found dead in car in Bois D’Arc
An upper low will bring showers and storms to the Ozarks again today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-and-miss showers and storms
An Arkansas Tiger sanctuary has a few celebrities that are making themselves right at home....
Big cats rescued from ‘Tiger King’ park in Oklahoma find new home at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric Coop
UPDATE: Power restored in north-central Arkansas after a fire at a substation
Summer camp is back in session and Springfield-Greene County Health Department provided a list...
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department provides recommendations for summer camp
An upper low will bring showers and storms to the Ozarks again today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-and-miss showers and storms
Hit and miss rain today
8-year-old boy from Waynesville, Mo. killed in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks