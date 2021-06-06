Republic voters to decide on sales tax proposal to fund police and fire depts. in August election

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic city leaders are reminding residents of a sales tax proposal that will appear on election ballots in August.

If passed, revenue from the tax would be used exclusively by the Republic police and fire departments. Voters will have an opportunity to decide on a sales tax increase of 3/4 of a cent, a measure that could provide funding for both departments.

The city says the funding could be used for additional staffing, competitive pay adjustments, retirement benefit improvements, and more to further meet the needs of these two growing departments

The proposal heads to ballots in the Aug. 3 election after the Republic City Council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance in April.

CLICK HERE for more information on the proposal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.