New public health information administrator takes over for Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has named Aaron Schekorra as its next Public Health Information Administrator.(Gray Social | City of Springfield)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has named Aaron Schekorra as its next Public Health Information Administrator.

Schekorra has been with the Department as a Contract Public Health Information Specialist since August of 2020. He stepped into his new role on May 24.

Schekorra brings seven years of public service and administrative experience to the Health Department. Prior to coming to the Department, he was the Development Director for FosterAdopt Connect and worked for the Center for Nonprofit Leadership at Drury University.

Schekorra’s primary responsibilities will include development and implementation of the Department’s communications strategy, media relations and health promotion. He can be reached at aaron.schekorra@springfieldmo.gov.

