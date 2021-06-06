Study: Springfield metropolitan area among fastest-growing in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new study shows Springfield has seen some of the fastest growth among Missouri’s metropolitan areas.

The study, published last month by the University of Missouri Extension, used U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates for 2021. It determined the population of the Springfield metropolitan area grew by 0.8% from 2019 to 2020, a greater growth rate than any other within the state.

It’s not only Springfield noticing population growth in recent years. The study cites growth in many counties throughout southwest Missouri and the Ozarks region over the past decade.

Among some of the findings:

Springfield’s suburban counties also experienced above average growth. Due to growth in places like Nixa and Ozark, Christian County had the state’s second fastest annualized growth rate (1.5%) between 2010 and 2020. During this time, the county added almost 13,000 net new resident—an increase of 16.5% over its 2010 population.

Greene County added almost 20,000 net new residents over the past decade, an increase of 7%. If current growth trends continue, it will soon have a larger population than St. Louis City.

Taney and Stone counties both grew over the past decade. Through both natural increase and migration, Taney County grew 8.1% between 2010 and 2020 and its annualized growth rate was Missouri’s 8th fastest.

Webster County had Missouri’s 8th fastest annualized growth rate (0.9%) over the past decade, and grew its population by almost 10%.

As a whole, Missouri’s metro counties grew at a slower pace than the nation. Overall, the state’s 11,000 net new residents from 2019 to 2020 marked the smallest annual increase in the past ten years.

The study was led by Mark White, an Associate Extension Professor for the University of Missouri Extension.

