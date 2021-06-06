Advertisement

Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Springfield from Nov. 2018 returns to court Monday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman accused of causing a vehicle crash, then running over another woman on purpose in Springfield nearly three years ago returns to court Monday.

Police say Elizabeth McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster in traffic for moving too slow near Sunshine and Campbell in Nov. 2018. Police reports say McKeown then lured Foster out of her car and ran her over. Foster later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Witnesses stopped McKeown from leaving the scene. She’s been held with no bond at the Greene County Jail since November 2018.

McKeown pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, excluding responsibility, to charges of first-degree murder.

A hearing set for Monday will determine a schedule for final medical evaluations.

RELATED (2018): Family of Springfield woman plowed over by car says thankful for community's help

