8-year-old boy from Waynesville, Mo. killed in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division says an 8-year-old boy from Waynesville died in a boating accident Sunday afternoon.

The patrol says the boy was hit by the propeller when he got out of the boat just after 3:30 p.m. The accident happened near the 6 mile marker of the Glaize Arm.

The patrol says the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

