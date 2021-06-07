Advertisement

8-year-old boy from Waynesville, Mo. killed in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division says an 8-year-old boy from Waynesville died in a boating accident Sunday afternoon.

The patrol says the boy was hit by the propeller when he got out of the boat just after 3:30 p.m. The accident happened near the 6 mile marker of the Glaize Arm.

The patrol says the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

