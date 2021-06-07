Advertisement

Bolivar man charged for sex crimes involving teenage girl

Rolland Fausett.
Rolland Fausett.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Bolivar man faces criminal charges after being accused of sex crimes involving a teenage girl.

Rolland Fausett, 19, was recently booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and sexual misconduct involving a child. The Bolivar Police Department has been investigating the case.

The allegations date back to sometime around or between May 15-July 15, 2020 and were first reported to authorities last August, according to court documents.

Per court documents, the victim, less than 15 years old at the time, alleges she became extremely intoxicated and “blacked out.” She told authorities that she woke up to Fausett “kissing her neck” and performing other sexual acts.

In a follow-up interview with investigators, Fausett denied the allegations, but stated he had “kissed” her in the past, per court documents.

If convicted, Fausett faces up to ten years in prison. The next court hearing in the case is set for June 16, per court records.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

