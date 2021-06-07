City of Forsyth, Mo. issues boil order through Tuesday after water leak

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Forsyth has issued a boil order for its residents through at least Tuesday, June 8.

The boil order comes after a major water leak was discovered Saturday morning. The leak has the potential to cause water-borne illness.

“Residents are encouraged to boil all water used for cooking, drinking, and the cleaning of cooking utensils vigorously for 3 minutes before using,” says the city in a Facebook post.

A boil water order is issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to public water systems when a threat to the public health exists, or is likely to exist, that boiling the water will remedy. For more information, CLICK HERE.

