City of Forsyth, Mo. issues boil order through Tuesday after water leak

(KSLA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Forsyth has issued a boil order for its residents through at least Tuesday, June 8.

The boil order comes after a major water leak was discovered Saturday morning. The leak has the potential to cause water-borne illness.

“Residents are encouraged to boil all water used for cooking, drinking, and the cleaning of cooking utensils vigorously for 3 minutes before using,” says the city in a Facebook post.

A boil water order is issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to public water systems when a threat to the public health exists, or is likely to exist, that boiling the water will remedy. For more information, CLICK HERE.

