Doolittle, Mo. family saved by carbon monoxide detector; Republic Fire Dept. explains its importance

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DOOLITLE, Mo. (KY3) - A family in Doolittle called 911 on Sunday night after an alert from their carbon monoxide detector.

When firefighters arrived, they immediately found elevated levels of the poisonous gas. The levels were so high, that Doolittle Fire Department officials say they couldn’t find the source of the problem.

The gas detection devices found carbon monoxide throughout the entire house, and even higher levels of it in an infant’s bedroom.

“Infants and elderly and those with anemia, and chronic heart disease are more likely to get sick,” said Derek Barr with the Republic Fire Department.

Firefighters want you to know just how important it is to have a detector in your home.

“Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless. You can start getting poisoned by carbon monoxide and not even know it. You can start getting dizzy and start getting sick, and we recommend that if you do experience those symptoms, that you call 911 immediately,” said Barr

Twenty-seven states require carbon monoxide detectors in residential buildings. Missouri and Arkansas are not on that list. In Missouri, it’s up to local governments to include carbon monoxide detectors in the fire code.

“We get calls weekly or at least twice a month about detectors going off, and people do have symptoms of dizziness or being sick. They get out of the house because the alarm is going off, and it possibly saved their life,” said Barr

Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic require carbon monoxide detectors to be installed only in newly-constructed homes. If you purchase a detector, it needs to be installed low to the ground since carbon monoxide is heavier than other gases.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

